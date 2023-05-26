CI Investments Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $259.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.09 and its 200 day moving average is $318.24. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $252.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

