CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,596 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

