CI Investments Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donaldson Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

