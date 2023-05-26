CI Investments Inc. Sells 736 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

