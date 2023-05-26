CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:THG opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,727.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

