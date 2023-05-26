Citigroup Downgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Neutral

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.