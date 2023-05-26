Citigroup Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after buying an additional 86,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,252,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after buying an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FSS opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.