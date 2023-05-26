Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

