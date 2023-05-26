Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Shopify worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,029,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,907,000 after buying an additional 487,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

