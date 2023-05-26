Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 75,702 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,078,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

NYSE:RE opened at $359.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.86.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

