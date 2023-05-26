Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE RLJ opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

