Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 25,190 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Sunoco worth $23,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sunoco by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sunoco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

