Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 272,563 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

