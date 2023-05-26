Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.82) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.93) to GBX 950 ($11.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.47).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 920 ($11.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 901.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 989.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,769.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 843 ($10.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54).

In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 864 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £8,640 ($10,746.27). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,837. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

