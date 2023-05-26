Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,338 shares of company stock worth $24,385,996. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

