Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $78.74 and a 1-year high of $100.22.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.