Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 561 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

DDIV opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

