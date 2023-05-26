Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,695,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,594,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 1,375.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.77. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

