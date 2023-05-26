Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,231.6% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.87. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.