Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,428 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

