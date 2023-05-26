Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.