Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

