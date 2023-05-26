Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TLT opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.