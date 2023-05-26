Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 233.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.