Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,094,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 151,243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,076,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000.

BBEU stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

