Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

