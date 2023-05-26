Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,829,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,242,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,148,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $227.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

