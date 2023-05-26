Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.27) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,737.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.57.

Insider Transactions at Coats Group

Coats Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 63,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($61,869.33). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.