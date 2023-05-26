Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

