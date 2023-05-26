Commerce Bank Acquires 2,613 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Generac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

