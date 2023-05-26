Commerce Bank Acquires 587 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

CZR stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

