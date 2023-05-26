Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after buying an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $946,242,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after buying an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $83.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

