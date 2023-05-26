Commerce Bank Buys 1,828 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $73,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

