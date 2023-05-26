Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 30.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,245,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 547,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

