Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sylvamo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sylvamo news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,269.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

