Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.9 %

SKY opened at $64.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $76.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

