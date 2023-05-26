Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,794,000 after buying an additional 81,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after buying an additional 365,533 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $75.89 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.