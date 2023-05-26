Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Expedia Group Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.
In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
