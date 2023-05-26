Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.22.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

