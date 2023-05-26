Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

