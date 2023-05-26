Commerce Bank Has $531,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 192,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

