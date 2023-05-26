Commerce Bank Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

BPOP stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

