Commerce Bank Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

