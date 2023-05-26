Commerce Bank Increases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $499,966.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,714,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

