Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WDC opened at $37.85 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

