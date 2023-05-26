Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

