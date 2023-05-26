Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 761,022 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,776,000 after buying an additional 707,381 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 101.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

SYF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

