Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 354,218 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $95.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

