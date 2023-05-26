Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Etsy by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Etsy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $86.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,546 shares of company stock worth $9,139,187. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

