Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 88,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,882,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

